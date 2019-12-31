Dec. 31 (UPI) -- YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach is mourning the death of her infant son.

The 29-year-old Internet personality said in an Instagram post Monday that her baby boy, Crew, died after being discovered unresponsive on Christmas Day last week.

Leach shared 3-month-old Crew with her husband, Jeff Leach. The couple chose to donate Crew's organs, a procedure that took place Monday.

"Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today. I rode on the bed with him to the O.R, with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives," Leach wrote.

"Right now Crew is dancing and playing in Heaven with Jeff's brother, great grandparents, a little brother I never met, and some very special little boys. And one day we hope we to meet the 3 or 4 little lives that he has saved. But right now there's a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty," she said. "Please continue to pray for our strength in coming hours, days, weeks and years."

Leach said Thursday on Instagram that "Crew laid down for a nap" at a relative's house Wednesday night and "was not breathing" when she went to check on him. She shared a photo later Thursday of herself with Crew in the hospital.

"Right now Crew is 'stable' and the ventilator is breathing for him. They are working on stabilizing his body and tomorrow he will have an MRI to determine his brain function and that will determine the next step," Leach said at the time.

Leach gave an update Friday, saying, "Crew's tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he's already dancing and playing in heaven." She said Sunday that she and her husband had decided to donate Crew's organs. The couple spent a final night with their son Sunday before the procedure.

"Crew will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives," Leach said. "Tonight we are soaking up every moment with him by bathing him, holding him and loving him."

Fellow YouTube stars Casey Holmes and Marnie Goldberg were among those to express condolences in the comments. Singer Granger Smith's wife, Amber Smith, whose son River Kelly died in June, also showed her support

"I'm so sorry for your loss," Holmes wrote. "This story has broken my heart, and I can't imagine this pain. Praying hard for you and your family."

Leach and Jeff Leach are also parents to sons Cooper and Cash. In addition, Leach and Jeff Leach are parents to son Carter and daughter Sydney, respectively, from their previous marriages.