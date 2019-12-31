Dec. 31 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to return next Monday for the first Raw of 2020.

WWE made the announcement on Monday alongside two championship matches that will also be taking place on the next edition of Raw.

United States Champion Andrade will be defending his title against Rey Mysterio and The Viking Raiders will be defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits and The OC.

Andrade recently defeated Mysterio for the United States Championship during a non-televised event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lesnar, who will appear alongside his advocate Paul Heyman, was last seen on WWE programming in November when he successfully defended his WWE Championship against Mysterio at Survivor Series.

Lesnar will need a new challenger for WWE's annual Royal Rumble event on Jan. 26. The Royal Rumble will help set the stage for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

"What will The Conqueror and Paul Heyman have in store for the new year? And will any Superstar dare put their future in jeopardy by stepping in his path?" WWE said.