Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Tootsie star Teri Garr is recovering after a brief hospitalization.

The actress' rep confirmed Monday to People that Garr, 75, was hospitalized for dehydration.

"Teri is fine and should be home tomorrow," the rep said.

Garr's rep told Entertainment Tonight Canada that Garr was hospitalized after experiencing some confusion.

"Teri is fine. She had some confusion which it turns out was caused by dehydration," the rep said. "To be cautious they are keeping her overnight and she'll be home tomorrow. I spoke to her and she sounds good."

TMZ had reported Monday that an ambulance was called to Garr's home in the San Fernando Valley at around 10:30 a.m. Sources said Garr was transported to a hospital following a "medical emergency."

Garr was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999 and had a brain aneurysm in December 2006 that left her in a coma for weeks. She discussed her health and career in a rare interview with Studio 10 in 2017, saying her sense of humor helps her cope with her health issues.

Garr is known for such films as Young Frankenstein, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Tootsie. She last appeared in the series How to Marry a Billionaire in 2011.