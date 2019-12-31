Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer is engaged to be married.

The 29-year-old actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend, model Toni Garrn, in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Eve.

Pettyfer shared a clip of himself kissing Garrn. Garrn's engagement ring can be seen on her left hand.

"Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both," Pettyfer captioned the post.

Garrn posted a photo of the kiss on her own account. She said Pettyfer proposed last week on Christmas Eve.

"Christmas Eve the love of my life surprised me on his knees asking me to be his forever. He changed my life the day we met and showed me what love really is - so yes I cannot wait to spend every day (well almost) of my life with you @alexpettyfer," Garrn wrote.

Garrn also shared photos and videos with Pettyfer while reflecting on her past decade on Instagram Stories.

"Lastly, in the last year of this decade I met this one," she said of Pettyfer. "And made 2019 the best year yet. Onto 2020 with this maniac @alexpettyfer."

Pettyfer and Garrn were first linked in February after attending Elton John's Oscar party together. Pettyfer previously dated model Marloes Horst and actress Riley Keough, while Garrn dated NBA player Chandler Parsons and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pettyfer played Adam in Magic Mike and portrays Brody on the new Netflix series The I-Land. Garrn has modeled for Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Chanel and other brands.