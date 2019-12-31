Google welcomes 2020 with a new, festive Doodle that features Froggy, the weather frog. Image courtesy of Google

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Google is ringing in the New Year with a new Doodle that features the company's character Froggy, the weather frog.

Google's homepage features Froggy sitting and enjoying a fireworks display while it snows.

The character is familiar to those who have looked up the weather using Google Search on a mobile device.

Froggy can be seen in a variety New Year's Eve Doodles by artist Sophie Diao that feature the character celebrating the holiday in different types of weather.

"Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you're having flies. ... Ready to jump in?" Google said.

Google celebrated New Year's Eve last year by releasing a Doodle of purple, cartoon elephants having a party.