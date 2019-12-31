Dec. 31 (UPI) -- American Girl is introducing its 2020 Girl of the Year.

The Mattel-owned company unveiled Joss Kendrick, a doll with hearing loss, during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

Joss is described as "a fierce athlete from Southern California, with a passion for surfing and competitive cheer."

In addition, Joss is American Girl's first doll with a disability. The character was born deaf in one ear and wears a hearing aid.

American Girl teamed up with real-life surfer Caroline Marks, 17, to celebrate Joss as Girl of the Year. Marks is part of the first-ever U.S. women's Olympic surfing team and will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Joss launch and share her message that passion and hard work can really take a girl places -- even to the Olympics," Marks said in a press release.

American Girl said it worked with experts in surfing, competitive cheerleading and hearing loss to create Joss.

"American Girl has a rich legacy of creating timeless characters who encourage girls to reach for new heights and discover who they're meant to be," general manager Jamie Cygielman said. "We're proud to welcome Joss Kendrick, whose stories are sure to instill confidence and character in girls who are learning to think about the possibilities in their own lives."

The Joss collection launches online and in American Girl retail stores Tuesday. American Girl donated $25,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America in honor of the character's launch.