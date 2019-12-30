Zac Efron provides update after hospitalization reports: 'I bounced back'

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Zac Efron provided an update on his health on Instagram following reports that he was hospitalized in Australia after falling ill in Papua New Guinea.

Australia's Sunday Telegraph reported that the actor was treated for a bacterial infection he contracted while filming his upcoming Quibi series Killing Zac Efron.

Efron confirmed that he was sick in Papua New Guinea but assured fans that he is doing well.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," the 32-year-old said on Sunday alongside a photo of himself posing with children in Papua New Guinea.

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!" he continued.

Killing Zac Efron will follow the High School Musical alum as he travels to a remote jungle and lives off the grid for 21 days.

Quibi is a short-form streaming service with a focus on mobile devices that will be launched in April.