Sharon Stone gets unblocked from dating app Bumble

Sharon Stone's Bumble account has been restored after the actress said that she was blocked from the dating app. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Sharon Stone's account on dating app Bumble has been restored after the actress announced on Twitter that she had been blocked.

Stone said she was blocked after users reported her profile as being fake, not believing that the Basic Instinct star was actually trying to use the dating app.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey, @Bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," Stone tweeted on Monday.

Bumble editorial director Clare O'Connor then tweeted back to the 61-year-old and announced that she could use her account again.

"AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey," O'Connor said.