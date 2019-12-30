'Ozark' star Julia Garner marries singer Mark Foster

Julia Garner attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mark Foster attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Julia Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on "Ozark," married Foster the People frontman Mark Foster at an intimate wedding. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Ozark star Julia Garner is a married woman.

The 25-year-old actress married singer and musician Mark Foster, 35, at an intimate wedding Saturday in New York.

Garner confirmed the news in an Instagram post late Sunday. She shared a photo of herself and Foster wearing their wedding outfits in what appears to be a taxi.

"12/27/19," Garner captioned the post, adding a diamond ring emoji. She tagged the picture at New York City Hall.

Actresses Juliette Lewis, Anna Friel, Katie Lowes and Ambyr Childers were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Yay!!!! Congratulations," Lewis wrote.

"Oooohhhhhhhh. How beautiful. Massive congratulations," Friel added.

Fashion designer Zac Posen had shared a photo Sunday of Garner and Foster dancing at their wedding.

"Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," he captioned the post.

Garner and Foster, the frontman of the indie pop band Foster the People, got engaged during a trip to Yellowstone National Park in April. Garner was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at a Dirty John panel in Los Angeles in May.

Foster called Garner a "beautiful angel of a human" while celebrating the actress' Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark in September.

"I consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine," he wrote on Instagram.

Garner plays Ruth Langmore on Ozark, which was renewed for a third season on Netflix in October 2018. She also portrayed Terra Newell on the Bravo series Dirty John.