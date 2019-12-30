Nicole Kidman wishes daughter Faith a happy 9th birthday

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman sent love to her daughter Faith on her ninth birthday.

The 52-year-old actress marked the occasion Saturday by sharing a throwback photo and sweet message on Instagram.

The black-and-white photo shows Kidman holding a baby Faith as they both look at the camera. Kidman also posted a picture of her daughter's birthday cake.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx," Kidman captioned the post.

Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow and model Naomi Campbell remarked on the photo in the comments.

"Gorgeous," Campbell wrote.

"Stunning!! Happy Birthday Faith!" Witherspoon added.

Kidman is parent to Faith and daughter Sunday, 11, with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, and to daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 24, with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise. Kidman said in the May issue of Vanity Fair that she, Urban and their daughters attend church as a family.

"That's how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too," she said .

Kidman also shared how she tries "to keep some sort of boundaries" for Faith and Sunday by not allowing them to have cellphones or Instagram accounts. She said Sunday shares her interest in acting, but that she allows Sunday to pursue acting at her own pace.

"You can't really get kids into anything, I've realized. You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me," Kidman said.

Kidman most recently starred in the film Bombshell. She will star in The Undoing, an HBO miniseries adaptation of the Jean Hanff Korelitz novel You Should Have Known, and Ryan Murphy's film The Prom.