Barack Obama releases list of favorite movies, shows, songs and books of 2019

Former President Barack Obama named on Twitter his favorite movies, shows and books of 2019. File Photo by John Gress/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama released on Twitter a list of his favorite movies, shows, songs and books from 2019.

Obama released his annual list of favorites in separate parts, starting with books Saturday and then movie and television shows Sunday. A list of his favorite songs of 2019 followed Monday.

"If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick," Obama wrote. His picks ranged from classic artists like Bruce Springsteen to new ones like Lizzo.

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

He also put an asterisk by songs on his summer playlist, which included Juice by Lizzo, Burning by Maggie Rogers, Toast by Koffee, Seventeen by Sharon Van Etten, Go by The Black Keys, Joke Ting by Goldlink, Old Town Road (Remix) by Nas, Iron Man by Rema, Con Altura by Rosalita and Mood 4 Eva by Beyonce.

"I hope you enjoy these as much as I did," the 58-year-old said when it came to books.

Obama listed books such as The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom, Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, Normal People by Sally Rooney, The Orphan Master's Son by Adam Johnson and The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer, among others.

As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter. We'll start with books today - movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/l5qTGkAPok— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 28, 2019

American Factory, which hails from Obama's production company Higher Ground, was included on his list of favorite films, along with Amazing Grace, Apollo 11, Ash Is Purest White, Atlantics, Birds of Passage, Booksmart, Diane, The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women, Marriage Story, Parasite, The Souvenir and Transit.

The politician's favorite television shows included Fleabag Season 2, Unbelievable and Watchmen.

"We couldn't ask for higher praise than this," the official Twitter account for Fleabag said in response.