Barack Obama releases list of favorite movies, shows and books of 2019

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Barack Obama released on Twitter a list of his favorite movies, shows and books from 2019.
Obama released his annual list of favorites in separate parts, starting with books Saturday and then movie and television shows Sunday. A list of his favorite songs of 2019 will be posted later.
"I hope you enjoy these as much as I did," the 58-year-old said.
Obama listed books such as The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom, Trust Exercise by Susan Choi, Normal People by Sally Rooney, The Orphan Master's Son by Adam Johnson and The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer, among others.
American Factory, which hails from Obama's production company Higher Ground, was included on his list of favorite films, along with Amazing Grace, Apollo 11, Ash Is Purest White, Atlantics, Birds of Passage, Booksmart, Diane, The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women, Marriage Story, Parasite, The Souvenir and Transit.
The politician's favorite television shows included Fleabag Season 2, Unbelievable and Watchmen.
"We couldn't ask for higher praise than this," the official Twitter account for Fleabag said in response.