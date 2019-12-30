Arn Anderson joins AEW as Cody Rhodes' personal adviser

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling legend Arn Anderson has joined AEW and will be featured as the on-screen personal adviser and head coach for Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes and AEW made the announcement on Twitter Monday.

Anderson, also known as The Enforcer, is multi-time Tag Team Champion who was famously a part of The Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Barry Windham, manager James J. Dillon and Tully Blanchard, who now serves as the mentor for AEW competitor Shawn Spears.

The Four Horsemen were entered into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

"One of my greatest fears came true as I lost the opportunity to wrestle for the World Championship again. But, on the other side of that fear is freedom to chase every other accolade outside of that title. I still want to collect all the accolades I can and dominate the singles division. That's why I'm bringing Arn Anderson as my personal adviser and head coach," Rhodes, who also serves as the executive vice president of AEW, said in a statement.

"He has been in business with my family for over three decades. Having been a wrestler throughout so many different generations of talent, he understands what ingredients it takes to look beyond the horizon and produce the best content and results," Rhodes continued.

Anderson will be featured on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday as Rhodes takes on Darby Allin.

Allin was granted the match after he helped Rhodes defeat The Butcher and The Blade on the last episode of Dynamite.