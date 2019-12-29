Co-star twins from 'My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding' die at age 32

Bill and Joe Smith, twin brothers who starred in the TLC docu-series "My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding," have died of an apparent joint suicide. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The bodies of Bill and Joe Smith, twin brothers who starred in the TLC docu-series My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found hanging in a tree in Sevenoaks, England. They were 32.

TMZ said the siblings' deaths are being treated as an apparent joint suicide.

Sky News said police were called to the secluded area when the bodies were discovered Saturday morning.

The gardeners appeared on Season 3 of the TV show, which documented the lives of and traditions of Irish traveler families. It aired 2011-15.

Paddy Doherty, who also appeared on the series, paid tribute to the Smiths on Facebook on Sunday.

"I'm very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart. May God look after them, may God have mercy on them. They are two angels. Harmless. They were unbelievable," Doherty said in a video.