Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris marry in Miami

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris exchanged marriage vows in Miami this weekend.

"It's time baby... I've been waiting 10 years for this moment. @alikrieger #HomeHasAlwaysBeenWithYou," Harris captioned a photo of them dressed in elegant, white ensembles and holding hands on Saturday.

Harris, 34, shared the portrait on Instagram and Twitter.

Krieger, 35, responded on Twitter, "I can't wait!!!"

People.com said singer Kina Grannis officiated the service at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

The couple announced their engagement in March. They met playing for the U.S. National Team in 2010 and now play for the Orlando Pride.