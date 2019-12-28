Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Noomi Rapace, Seth Meyers

John Legend arrives on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017, in New York City. The singer turns 41 on December 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Swedish actress Noomi Rapace attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2. The actor turns 40 on December 28. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856

-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903

-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922

-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931

-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 85)

-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 80)

-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 73)

-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 65)

-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 65)

-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955

-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 46)

-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 43)

-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 41)

-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 30)

-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 29)

-- Actor Miles Brown in 2005 (age 14)