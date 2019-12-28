Billie Lourd sings on anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- American Horror Story actress Billie Lourd shared on Instagram a video of her singing "Angel From Montgomery" on the third anniversary of her mom Carrie Fisher's death.

"TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery," Lourd, 27, wrote in Friday's post.

"You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly -- that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott."

Lourd and Fisher can now be seen in the blockbuster movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, following a heart attack. She was 60. Fisher's mother, 84-year-old actress Debbie Reynolds, died the next day.