Dec. 27 (UPI) -- WWE star Andrade became the new United States Champion during a non-televised event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Andrade captured the championship after defeating Rey Mysterio in front of a live audience on Thursday.

WWE made the announcement on Instagram alongside a photo of Andrade holding the United States Championship while speaking with his manager, Zelina Vega.

Andrade earned the championship opportunity after defeating his rival Humberto Carillo as part of a Gauntlet match, WWE said.

Andrade is a former NXT Champion. The United States Championship is the grappler's first title since moving over to Raw and Smackdown in 2018.

WWE has had the United States Championship change hands before during a non-televised event. AJ Styles won the championship from Kevin Owens in July 2017 at a another Madison Square Garden show.