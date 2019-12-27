Pink pays tribute to son Jameson on his third birthday

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Pink paid homage to her son Jameson on Instagram in celebration of his third birthday.

"You and Willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn't have it any other way," the singer said on Thursday alongside a collection of photos of Jameson.

"You bring so much light to the world, my boy. Thank you. Happy Birthday," she continued.

Pink, 40, shares Jameson and 8-year-old daughter Willow with husband Carey Hart, 44. The couple, who became married in 2006, announced the birth of Jameson in December 2016.

"Happy 3rd b day to my lil Meatball!!! You are such an amazing kid, and I love you so much, You are a constant crack up, and enjoy every moment with you. Enjoy your day lil man," Hart said on Instagram about Jameson on Thursday.

Pink was honored with the People's Champion Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in November. She encouraged others to create change during her acceptance speech.