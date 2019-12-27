Christie Brinkley, daughter Sailor coordinate in new photos

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook are twinning in new photos.

Brinkley, 65, shared a slideshow of photos Thursday on Instagram of herself with Sailor, 21, on Christmas.

The pictures show Brinkley and Sailor wearing coordinating white outfits, with Brinkley in a belted dress and Sailor in a sleeveless crop top and skirt. The pair posed in front of a holiday tree.

"My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree. (we also have a tree decorated only by treasures found on the beach!) #luckyhousepc," Brinkley captioned the post.

Brinkley and her family are spending the Christmas holiday in Turks & Caicos. Sailor's boyfriend, Ben Sosne, is with the group on the trip and celebrated his birthday on Christmas Day.

"HappY Merry Christmas Birthday Ben! What a perfect day for someone as sweet thoughtful and kind to be born! We all love you!" Brinkley wrote Wednesday.

"Happy birthday to my favorite human being," Sailor said. "You make the sun shine brighter. Lets keep adventuring around the world taking photos and laughing every second of the day. I love you."

Brinkley is parent to Sailor with Peter Cook, son Jack, 24, with Richard Taubman and daughter Alexa Ray, 33, with Billy Joel. She appeared with Sailor and Alexa Ray in the 2017 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

In addition to modeling, Sailor competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 28, which ended in November. Sailor was partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy and ended up in third place.