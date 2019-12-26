NBA player Nick Young engaged to Keonna Green

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- NBA player Nick Young is engaged to be married.

Young, aka Swaggy P, proposed to his girlfriend, Basketball Wives alum Keonna Green, Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Young, 34, shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram. Young and Green have three children together, Nick, Navi and Nyce.

"Merry Christmas.... @keonnanecole Said Yes!!!!! Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce's it's ova for Swaggy," Young captioned the post.

Basketball coach John-Jerome Outlaw and players Lou Williams and Shabazz Muhammad were among those to congratulate Young in the comments.

"My guy! Congrats and Merry Christmas to the family!! Done good brother!" Outlaw wrote.

"Yessir fam that's lit #day1s," Muhammad added.

Green shared a family photo on her own account.

"Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Wishing everyone a lifetime of happiness and prosperity," she wrote.

Young and Green are high school sweethearts who have been dating on and off since 2002. Young was previously engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea, who split from Young in 2016.

Young has played basketball for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He last played for the Denver Nuggets in 2018.