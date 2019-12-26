Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Chris Daughtry, Jared Leto

Kit Harington arrives for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. The actor turns 33 on December 26. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Candy Crowley moderates a presidential debate at Hofstra University on October 16, 2012, in Hempstead, New York. She turns 71 on December 26. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Chris Daughtry attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The singer turns 40 on December 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939 (age 80)

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 74)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 72)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 71)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 65)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 63)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 48)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 28)