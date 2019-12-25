WWE: Top 5 biggest moments of 2019

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- This past year was an exciting one for WWE as more fan-favorite competitors returned, history was made at WrestleMania, new shows debuted and the company had real competition in the U.S. for the first time in years.

Here are the Top 5 biggest moments that rocked WWE, shocked fans and left a mark on professional wrestling that will still be felt in 2020 and beyond.

5. Bray Wyatt returns, introduces The Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend

Bray Wyatt went missing from WWE in August 2018 but finally emerged in April. Fans assumed that the Eater of Worlds would return someday, but nobody could have predicted that his homecoming would go like this.

Wyatt reemerged wearing a red sweater and introduced a demented children's program known as The Firefly Funhouse. The series, like a version of Pee Wee's Playhouse but from hell, featured Wyatt giving bizzare life lessons while speaking with a cast of puppets such as Abby the Witch -- a callback to his mysterious mentor Sister Abigail -- Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit.

Soon Wyatt started teasing his alter-ego The Fiend, a powerful monster who has defeated anyone in his path including WWE legends Mick Foley, Kane, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Kurt Angle and current stars Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan, The Miz and Seth Rollins, which earned him the Universal Championship.

Wyatt and The Fiend have cast a dark shadow over Smackdown and appear to be almost unstoppable. The best part, however, is how The Firefly Funhouse has continued to evolve. Wyatt regularly releases strange, yet funny and entertaining segments such as his rap music video for the "Muscle Man Dance" -- one of the most original WWE segments of the year -- that continue to be the highlight of every Smackdown.The Universal Champion has gone from missed to must-see in 2019 and it all started with the first Firefly Funhouse episode in April. Wyatt and The Fiend are on the path to conquer 2020 as well.

4. CM Punk returns -- but to talk show 'WWE Backstage'

In 2019 it seemed like hell had frozen over and pigs started flying when CM Punk shocked the wrestling world in November by making a surprise appearance on WWE Backstage, a talk show run by Fox that airs on FS1.

Punk, one of the biggest WWE stars of the past decade, had unceremoniously left the company in January 2014. Punk, in describing why he left, said WWE's medical staff had failed to diagnose a staph infection he had.

The outspoken six-time World Champion who had held the WWE Championship for a record-breaking 434 days, seemed completely done with professional wrestling and WWE in general, but all of that changed in November.

"It's as simple as this. Just when they think they've got the answers, I change the culture," Punk said on his first WWE Backstage appearance. Punk appears on the show on a semi-regular basis and hasn't denied that he will wrestle again.

While Punk competing in a WWE ring again still seems like a pipe dream, his role as a commentator on WWE Backstage is a very small first step in that happening again. Still, just having Punk back in something related to professional wrestling after his stint with UFC and other ventures, made fans happy.

3. NXT becomes WWE's third televised program

NXT has had a banner year with plenty of other moments worthy of inclusion on this list, but it's NXT's television debut on the USA Network in September that has truly elevated the brand to new heights.

NXT airing on television has brought more eyes to Triple H's brainchild and has brought it in line with Raw and Smackdown. The show is no longer just WWE's developmental brand, but now acts more like the third pillar of the company next to Raw and Smackdown.

The move to television also ensured that NXT would be a featured part of Survivor Series, a fun inclusion that saw the black-and-gold brand largely dominate their red-and-blue counterparts. It's easy to imagine that NXT will continue to be a part of Survivor Series in the future.

NXT airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, putting it directly in competition with All Elite Wrestling or AEW which airs Dynamite on TNT on the same day and time. The competition has led to NXT putting on a number of must-see matches including two recent championship bouts between Adam Cole and Finn Balor and Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley.

NXT features some of the best matches and superstars in all of WWE and now more people than ever before can experience it.

2. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey compete in main event at WrestleMania 35

History was made in April when Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey became the first women ever to main event WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 35.

WrestleMania is all about creating memories that will last a lifetime. Lynch, Flair and Rousey being placed in the main event was one of those memories as they broke barriers and paved the way for more female grapplers to do the same.

The trio wasn't just handed the main event either. They earned the main event spot by having the hottest rivalry heading into the event while Lynch was and still is one of the most popular stars in all of professional wrestling.

The main event was a celebration of WWE's women's revolution and demonstrated just how much things have improved since the days of bra-and-panties matches.

Lynch won the match which made The Man the Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion, another first for WWE. The women's division could still be handled better, but having Lynch, Flair and Rousey main event a WrestleMania proved that not only is the audience hungry for more women's wrestling, but that WWE is willing to put their female stars at the forefront of their biggest show.

1. Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission, starts wrestling full time

The most heartbreaking moment of 2018 turned into the most triumphant moment of 2019 when Roman Reigns announced in February that his leukemia was in remission.

Reigns was forced to take a leave of absence and relinquish the Universal Championship in October 2018 due to having leukemia, a fact that devastated fans.

The Big Dog being able to return full time to WWE months later was not only shocking but heartwarming as well. Tears of sadness were turned into tears of joy as Reigns had the best recovery seemingly possible.

Reigns' announcement was also won Best WWE Moment at ESPN's ESPY Awards in July. Simply put, WWE and professional wrestling in general is just better with Reigns in it. He now serves as an inspiration to many and has become more of a real-life superhero than ever before.

The sky's the limit for Reigns moving forward as his legend keeps on growing and he continues to leave a mark on the industry.