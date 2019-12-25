Red Velvet's Wendy sustains injuries in fall during rehearsal

Wendy, the main vocalist of the South Korean girl group Red Velvet, sustained a broken pelvis, a broken wrist and facial injuries in a fall Wednesday during a rehearsal for a TV show. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- A member of the K-pop girl group Red Velvet sustained serious injuries Wednesday during a fall while rehearsing for a TV music program, according to local media.

The group's agency SM Entertainment said Wendy sustained a broken pelvis, a broken wrist and facial injuries after falling from the Gocheok Sky Dome stage in Seoul while preparing to perform during the annual SBS Gayo Daejeon music program later that day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

SM Entertainment said Wendy underwent emergency treatment.

The incident occurred days after Red Velvet released their latest repacked album The ReVe Festival: Finale containing the title song, "Psycho. "

According to SM Entertainment, the album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 42 countries and the song "Psycho" has reached No. 1 on various domestic music charts.

The girl group, who was to perform their title track from their latest album before Wendy's fall, decided not to participate in the event and SM Entertainment said it would be adjusting their upcoming promotion schedule due to her injuries.

Comprised of Joy, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Yeri, Red Velvet is known for the singles "Ice Cream Cake," "Dumb Dumb," "Russian Roulette" and "Red Flavor."