Miley Cyrus shares holiday photo as divorce deal is reached

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus posted a black-and-white photo of her family on Instagram Tuesday as news broke that a settlement had been reached in her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," the 27-year-old singer captioned the image of her with her parents Billy Ray and Tish and siblings Braison, Trace, Noah and Brandi.

Entertainment Tonight reported the same day that a settlement had been reached in Miley's divorce and legal documents were expected to be filed.

The Last Song co-stars dated on-and-off for about 10 years before tying the knot in Tennessee on Dec. 23, 2018.

TMZ said Miley and Hemsworth, who had no children, signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.