Kim Kardashian, Kanye West gift daughter Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Reality television star Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, have given their 6-year-old daughter North a velvet jacket that once belonged to the late music icon Michael Jackson.

"North is a really big Michael Jackson fan," Kardashian said in an Instagram Stories post Tuesday, according to People.com.

"We knew she would love this," Kardashian said about the special Christmas present. "She's so grateful and excited."

Marie Claire magazine said Kardashian had the arms of the black and diamond jacket tacked so her little girl could wear it now, then let it out when she is older.

Jackson -- who died in 2009 of an accidental, doctor-administered drug overdose -- wore the garment when he was photographed on an outing with screen legend Elizabeth Taylor in 1997.