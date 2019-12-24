Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Google has released another festive Doodle in time for the winter holidays.

Tuesday's graphic replaces the second "O" in "Google" with an animated snow globe, showing Santa Claus flying his sleigh and reindeer around a Christmas tree.

"Happy Holidays 2019!" appears when one hovers the computer cursor over the word.

Google also shared a Doodle on Monday. That one was a colorful graphic featuring candles that appear to have flickering flames. They sit in a wreath made of evergreens with a holly berry accent.

The winter solstice was Saturday, Hannukah began Sunday and runs through Dec. 30, and Christmas Day is Wednesday.

A team of artists and engineers at Google periodically reinvent the company logo as new Doodles to celebrate important people, dates and holidays.