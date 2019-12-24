Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey posted a Christmas greeting video channeling his House of Cards character for the second year in a row.

Spacey, whose character, Frank Underwood, was killed off prior to the Netflix series' final season when more than a dozen people accused the actor of sexual assault in 2017, posted a video showing him in character as Underwood.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" Spacey says in the video.

"As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world," he says. "Ah yes, I know what you're thinking. Can he be serious? I'm dead serious. And it's not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness."

Spacey posted a similarly cryptic video in December 2018, using the Frank Underwood character to make references to his legal woes.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office dropped a sexual assault case against Spacey in October after the death of one of his accusers.