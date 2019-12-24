Ed Sheeran 'to take a breather' in 2020

Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York City in 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Ed Sheeran performs at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2017 in Somerset, England. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said he is taking a break from the spotlight to travel and relax. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced he is taking a break from recording and touring.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world," the artist wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read."

Sheeran said he will stay off of social media until he is ready to return to the spotlight.

"I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

Sheeran, 28, is a Grammy winner who has released four studio albums and sold more than 150 million records.

He married Cherry Seaborn last year.