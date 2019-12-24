Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan announced on the Today show that they have named their newborn sons Asher and Aksel.

NBC interviewer Natalie Morales posted on Instagram a photo of her and Morgan with the infants in Big Sky, Montana, on Monday, to tease their appearances on the morning program.

"Tomorrow morning on @todayshow a special Christmas with the @millerbode and @morganebeck family. Their beautiful new blessings and what they are wishing for this Christmas," Morales wrote.

The boys were born on Nov. 8.

The couple revealed Morgan's pregnancy in August.

The news came more than a year after the Millers' 19-month-old daughter Emeline died in an accidental drowning in June 2018.

"For the most part, it's official because they have stockings with their names on," Morgan said on Tuesday's edition of the Today show. "We still go back and forth, but we have decided on Asher and Aksel."

"They're great names, they're definitely a fit," Bode said.

The Millers are also the parents of Easton Vaughn Rek, 14 months, and Edward Nash Skan, 4 1/2.

Bode has a 6-year-old son Samuel Nathaniel and 11-year-old daughter Neesyn Dace from previous relationships.