Google celebrates winter holidays with new Doodle

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Google posted a new Doodle Monday in honor of the winter holidays.

The colorful graphic features candles that appear to have flickering flames. They sit in a wreath made of evergreens with a holly berry accent.

Hover over the word "Google" and the message, "Happy Holidays 2019!" pops up.

The winter solstice was Saturday, Hannukah began Sunday and runs through Dec. 30, and Christmas Day is Wednesday.

A team of artists and engineers at Google periodically reinvent the company logo as new Doodles to celebrate important people, dates and holidays.

Last year's Dec. 23 Doodle was a busy graphic with sprigs of evergreen, birds, moose, brass horns, cooking pots, kettles and mittens.

Accompanying it was the message: "Joy to the world! During this time, folks around the world come together to share laughter, light, and festive feasts -- all accompanied by songs of the season. However you choose to celebrate this merry season, we wish you nothing but joy and fulfillment. Happy Holidays!"