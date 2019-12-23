Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Eddie Vedder, Susan Lucci

Eddie Vedder performs with the Chicago Children's Choir before U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address to a crowd of supporters at McCormick Place in Chicago on January 10, 2017. The Pearl Jam leader turns 55 on December 23. File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 86)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 79)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 76)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 72)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 71)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 73)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 67)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 55)

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 34)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 28)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 17)