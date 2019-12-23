Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Courtney Robertson announced on Instagram Monday that she is engaged to Humberto Preciado and pregnant with her first child.

"Happy Holidays from the three of us. I can't wait to marry this man, with our son there. Easiest "YES" I've ever said," Robertson captioned a photo of her with Preciado in front of a store decorated with holiday lights and a wreath.

She is holding a baby onesie that says, "I (Heart) New York."

Robertson also shared a photo of her hand, which is adorned with a beautiful, round-cut diamond ring, as well as an image of her and her fiance with their faces close together and a single snapshot of Preciado.

Robertson confirmed she is 14 weeks pregnant to Us Weekly.

"There was just a level of comfort and connection that I've never felt before. I never believed in that feeling of when you know, you know until I met him," Robertson told the magazine. "Nor have I been with someone that I so clearly wanted to start a family with."

The couple met on Instagram about nine months ago.

The author of I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain was previously engaged to The Bachelor star Ben Flajnik in 2012. They split up after a few months.