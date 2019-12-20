Pat Sajak says he's feeling 'great' after surgery

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Pat Sajak says he's feeling "great" after his emergency surgery.

The 73-year-old Wheel of Fortune host gave an update on his health during Friday's episode of Good Morning America after undergoing surgery for a blocked intestine.

"I'm feelin' great," Sajak said. "I've actually felt ridiculously good for several weeks. I've been back in the studio actually, doing shows. Even spinning the wheel and, you know, nothing has popped. So I think it's OK."

Sajak recalled how he returned home from a walk with his daughter, Maggie, in November when he experienced a "horrific pain" in his stomach.

"I didn't know what it [was], but within two and a half hours, I was in surgery," he said. "It was that quick and intense."

Sajak said his wife, Lesly, and daughter accompanied him to the hospital, where he was given drugs for the "excruciating" pain.

"In the background, I could hear my wife and daughter talking. It sounded like they were a mile off, but they were right next to me. They were talking to each other. And I remember thinking, not in a morbid way, 'I think this must be death. This must be what death is like,'" Sajak shared.

"Hearing their voices, I thought, 'Boy, their lives are gonna change now.' And I felt badly for them. I didn't feel badly about dying. I felt badly that they were gonna have to deal with the aftermath," he said. "As it turned out, I was just high."

Sajak said his surgery was "completely successful," with no lingering health issues.

"I'm as good or bad as new, and that's great," he said. "I still have my wits about me. They didn't remove that, so I'll be selling vowels for a long time."

Sajak returned to the Wheel of Fortune set Dec. 5.

"It's been four weeks since my 'episode,' but it feels longer. Nice to be back," he tweeted at the time.

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White has been filling in for Sajak since his surgery. Sajak has resumed filming but said Dec. 7 that his new episodes will begin airing in January.

"It's a bit confusing, but here's the deal: Vanna will be hosting this coming week and the next. Then two weeks of shows I taped before my surgery. Then Vanna again the week of Jan. 6 with a special guest at the puzzle board Then the planets will realign, and it's back to normal," he said.