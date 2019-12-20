Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke will make her West End debut in a new production of The Seagull.

The 33-year-old actress will star in Anya Reiss' adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play.

Director Jamie Lloyd is staging the production at Playhouse Theatre in London. Previews begin March 11, with opening night to follow March 19.

Clarke will play Nina in The Seagull, which follows the romantic and artistic conflicts of four creatives at an isolated house in the countryside.

"I am over the moon to be playing Nina in Jamie Lloyd's interpretation of The Seagull," Clarke said in a statement. "I've long been a fan of the singular vision he brings to each of his masterful productions and the way he approaches classical texts. We are so lucky to be working with Anya's brilliant adaptation, as she brings a light touch of modernity to this beautifully crafted play. I cannot wait to get stuck in with these two visionaries."

The Jamie Lloyd Company confirmed Clarke's casting in a tweet Thursday.

"New show? OK. EMILIA CLARKE will make her West End debut as Nina, in a version of THE SEAGULL by @Anya_Reiss," the post reads. "Chekhov's tale of ambition, love, loneliness & fame is propelled into the 21st century."

Clarke previously made her Broadway debut as Holly Golightly in a production of Breakfast at Tiffany's in 2013.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She most recently starred in the film Last Christmas, which opened in theaters in November.