Leslie Jones is 'Mother of Dragons' in teaser for Netflix special

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Leslie Jones' stand-up comedy special.

The streaming service released a first teaser trailer Thursday for the special, Leslie Jones: Time Machine.

The preview shows Jones channeling the Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), aka the Mother of Dragons.

"Dracarys!" Jones exclaims. "Come give momma some sugar."

Leslie Jones: Time Machine debuts Jan. 14. The special was filmed at Warner Theater in Washington, D.C., and is directed by Games of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Jones announced the special in August and shared a video with Benioff and Weiss the next month.

"Pure joy! We did it! My @Netflix Special Warner Theater in D.C.," she captioned the post. "Thanks to D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, Jesse Collins & their staffs for a great production!"

Pure joy!We did it!My @Netflix Special Warner Theater in D.C. Thanks to D.B. Weiss, David Benioff, Jesse Collins, &their staffs for a great production! Thanks to @tinafern23 @brianmcphatter @lolasbeautymark @dennisbailey writer &coach @lennymarcusny helping me this last year! pic.twitter.com/nnSKvl7UL9— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2019

Jones is a huge fan of Game of Thrones, which completed a seven-season run on HBO in May. She hosted a weekly watch party, Game of Jones, which aired on Late Night with Seth Meyers during Game of Thrones' final season.