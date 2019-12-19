LL Cool J to headline 'Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey'

Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers attend the American Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Village People perform at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2017. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

LL Cool J will perform during Fox's New Year's Eve special. FIle Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square special will feature a headlining performance from LL Cool J.

Fox announced new details about the star-studded celebration in a press release Thursday.

Steve Harvey, Maria Menounos and retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski will host the event Dec. 31. Part 1 airs from 8-10:00 p.m. ET on Fox, with Part 2 to follow from 11PM-12:30 a.m. ET. The show has a tape delay on the West Coast.

Fox's New Year's Eve will feature a special performance by the Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world's largest "YMCA" dance. The Village People released "YMCA" in 1978.

The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Tyga, The Killers and other acts will also perform. Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns are among the celebrity guests.

Harvey promoted the special in a video Tuesday.

"2019 is almost over, and we're bringing the party to you! Join @IAmSteveHarvey to ring in 2020 LIVE on @FOXTV. #NYEonFOX," the post reads.

2019 is almost over, and we're bringing the party to you! Join @IAmSteveHarvey to ring in 2020 LIVE on @FOXTV. #NYEonFOX pic.twitter.com/pHMCWlKEpl— New Year's Eve on FOX (@NYEonFOX) December 17, 2019

LL Cool J last released the single "You Already" featuring Troy Ave in 2016. He plays Sam Hanna on the CBS series NCIS: Los Angeles and co-hosts the Paramount Network series Lip Sync Battle.

ABC will also air a New Year's Eve special, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, featuring a headlining performance from Post Malone. Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the New York show in Times Square.