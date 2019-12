Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Tyson Beckford, Jennifer Beals

Tyson Beckford walks as a model on the runway at Naomi Campbell's "Fashion for Relief" fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at Lincoln Center in New York City on February 14, 2015. Beckford turns 49 on December 19. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Alyssa Milano arrives for the 32nd annual American Cinematheque Awards annual gala honoring actor Bradley Cooper at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on November 29, 2018. The actor turns 47 on December 19. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo