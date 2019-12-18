The New Day, The Street Profits sign multi-year extensions with WWE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The New Day and The Street Profits have signed multi-year extensions with WWE it was announced on professional wrestling talk show WWE Backstage.

The New Day, who are the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions, consist of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.

The trio signed matching extensions of identical length and compensation to maintain equal status among each other, WWE said.

Kingston had a memorable 2019 that was highlighted by the high-flyer winning the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Kingston and Big E are the primary members defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships as Woods recovers from an Achilles injury. Thew New Day have been Tag Team Champions seven times and recently launched a new podcast titled Feel the Power.

The Street Profits, consisting of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are former NXT Tag Team Champions who debuted on Raw in July.

Ford and Dawkins defeated The O.C. in their debut match and have continued to become a fan-favorite tag team.

The Street Profits introduced in December the Monday after Weekend Update segment which pays homage to Saturday Night Live and features the team going through the latest WWE news.