Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The iconic opening cinematic of Dragon Ball Z has been recreated with addiotnal scenes in the new trailer for publisher Bandai Namco's upcoming video game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The clip, released on Wednesday, begins with the anime's signature theme song "Cha-La Head-Cha-La" as main character Goku takes to the skies with his son Gohan.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's graphics breath new life into the intro while still capturing the look and feel of the anime.

Addiotnal scenes include appearances from Goku's extended cast of friends and family including Krillin, Bulma, Chi-Chi, Piccolo, Karin, Yajirobe, Master Roshi, King Kai, Bubbles, Vegeta and Future Trunks.

The group's epic battles with Vegeta, Frieza, Perfect Cell and Majin Buu are also on display as Goku and his friends continually reach new power levels in order to save earth.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Jan. 17. Kakarot is Goku's Saiyan birth name.

The action role-playing game retells the saga of Dragon Ball Z and allows players to explore the colorful world of Dragon Ball and take on side missions that offer new insights into the anime's lore.

Players will fight, fish, eat and train as Goku and also take control of Vegeta, Kid Gohan, Future Trunk and Adult Gohan's superhero alter-ego, The Great Saiyaman.