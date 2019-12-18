Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Liam Payne says his recent reunion with Harry Styles was a "beautiful" experience.

The 26-year-old singer discussed his reunion with Styles, his former One Direction bandmate, and his debut solo album, LP1, during Wednesday's episode of Today.

Payne and Styles came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since December 2015. The group also consists of Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

"I speak to them every so often," Payne said. "I actually saw Harry for the first time in three years the other day -- we were on the same show together."

"It was beautiful," he said of seeing Styles. "You have some friends, no matter how long you've spent apart it feels exactly the same when you get there. I think that makes you best friends, really."

Payne released LP1 this month, which includes the singles "Strip That Down," "Get Low," "Bedroom Floor," "Familiar" and "Stack It Up." He said releasing solo music comes with a new kind of pressure.

"I feel like there's more pressure on. In some ways it's easier, because it's not as hard to manage just yourself, as it was when there was four other rowdy lads running around," he said. "Where as now, it's a lot more pressure on you coming up with the stuff and the different ideas and whatever else."

Payne performed his song "Live Forever" on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Styles released his second solo album, Fine Line, last week. He discussed the personal album Wednesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show following reports the album is about a breakup.