Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Keith Richards

Katie Holmes arrives at the "Boys and Girls" premiere in New York City on June 13, 2000. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives at the premiere of "X-Men" on Ellis Island, New York City on July 12, 2000. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

James Van Der Beek (L) and Holmes arrive at the Celebration for the 100th episode of "Dawson's Creek" in New York City on February 19, 2002. Holmes plays Joey Potter and Van Der Beek plays Dawson Leery in the series. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Michelle Williams (L) and Holmes arrive at the Celebration for the 100th episode of "Dawson's Creek" on February 19, 2002. Williams plays Jen Lindley in the series. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actor Colin Farrell (R) and co-star Holmes pose for the media at the premiere of their new film "Phone Booth" on March 31, 2003 in New York City. Holmes plays Pamela McFadden in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes (L) and then boyfriend Chris Klein showed up at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "21 Grams" in Toronto on September 8, 2003. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Actor Robert Downey Jr. (R) and co-star actress Holmes clown for the media while attending the premiere of their film "The Singing Detective" in New York City on October 9, 2003. Holmes plays Nurse Mills in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Holmes poses at the European premiere of "The Day After Tomorrow" in London on May 26, 2004. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI |

From left to right, Amerie, Marc Blucas and Holmes pose for pictures at the premiere of "First Daughter" in New York City on September 22, 2004. Holmes plays Samantha Mackenzie in the film. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives for the premiere of "Batman Begins," in Los Angeles on June 6, 2005. Holmes portrays Rachel Dawes in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Actor Tom Cruise (R) and his fiance Holmes attend the premiere for Cruise's new film "War of the Worlds" on June 23, 2005 in New York City. File Photo by Robin Platzer/UPI |

Will Smith (L) brings out, from left to right, his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cruise and Holmes during his performance in concert at the 2005 Y-100 Jingle Ball show, in Sunrise, Fla., on December 17, 2005. File Pool Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Cruise (L) and wife Holmes arrive at the Vanity Fair post-79th Academy Awards party in West Hollywood, Calif., on February 25, 2007. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI |

From left to right, Cruise, Holmes, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Pinkett Smith and Smith pose for photographers at a private party held in honor of the Beckhams in Los Angeles on July 22, 2007. Cruise, Holmes, Pinkett Smith and Smith co-hosted the party. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cruise (L), a cast member in "Lions for Lambs" arrives with his wife, Holmes, for a screening of the film at the opening of the AFI Fest 2007 film festival in Los Angeles on November 1, 2007. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes (R) a cast member in "Mad Money" attends the premiere of the film with Cruise in Los Angeles on January 9, 2008. Holmes plays Jackie Truman in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes takes part in the opening bell ceremonies at the NASDAQ in New York in support of their new movie "Mad Money" on January 16, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Cruise (R) and Holmes arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala in New York City on May 5, 2008. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Holmes (L) makes her New York Broadway debut in the Arthur Miller play "All My Sons" with co-star Dianne Wiest (R) on October 16, 2008. Holmes plays Annie Deever in the production. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI |

Holmes arrives at the premiere of "The Extra Man" in New York City on July 19, 2010. Holmes plays Mary Powell in the film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives at the Women In Film Los Angeles 2011 Crystal + Lucy Awards Impact in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 16, 2011. Holmes won the Face of the Future award. Holmes' lawyer announced that her and Cruise ended their marriage a month prior. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives for the "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" premiere in New York City on August 8, 2011. Holmes plays Kim in the film. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Holmes (L) and actor Bryan Cranston present an award during the 63rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes, a cast member in "Jack and Jill," attends the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 6, 2011. Holmes plays Erin in the film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Holmes (R) and James Dolan watch the New York Knicks play the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 9, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Holmes and designer Zac Posen arrive on the red carpet at the "Miss Meadows" premiere during 2014 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on April 21, 2014. Holmes plays Miss Meadows in the film. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Helen Mirren (L) and Holmes arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Woman In Gold" in New York City on March 30, 2015. Holmes plays Pam Schoenberg in the film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Holmes (R) and Nadia Comaneci arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of "Eternal Princess" in New York City on April 17, 2015. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

License Photo Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York City on May 4, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI |

License Photo Holmes speaks at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show on February 9, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI |

Holmes (L) and Matthew Perry attend the screening of Reelz's "The Kennedys: After Camelot" in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 15, 2017. Holmes plays Jackie Kennedy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Holmes arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo