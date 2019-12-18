Actress Claire Foy attends the British Academy Film Awards in London on February 10. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Former "The Crown" co-stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Former "The Crown" co-stars Matt Smith and Claire Foy are set to star in the play "Lungs" at BAM in New York this spring. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Former The Crown co-stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith are reuniting to play the leads in the stage drama Lungs at the Brooklyn Academy of Music this spring.

The pair previously headlined a sold-out production of Lungs at the Old Vic in London.

The New York run is slated for March 25 through April 19.

"Playwright Duncan Macmillan carefully crafts the highs and lows of modern relationships into an emotional roller coaster of humor and tenderness, sorrow and rage," the BAM website teased. "As they contemplate bringing a child into a world torn apart by environmental and political disasters, Foy and Smith bring their enthralling chemistry to the stage in a deeply compelling and resonant tale about responsibility, idealism, and love."

Foy and Smith played Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown on Netflix.