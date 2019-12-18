Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson is going to be a mom.

The 32-year-old television personality confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Jeremy Byrne.

Nilsson shared a photo of herself at 14 weeks pregnant and a video of an ultrasound that was taken at 10 weeks.

"I can't believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can't wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!" she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor alum Jillian Anderson and actress Caitlin Crosby voiced their support for Nilsson in the comments.

"I love you so much and you're going to have the most beautiful baby," Anderson wrote.

Nilsson first shared news of her pregnancy in a video post Saturday.

"I feel excited and overwhelmed and I don't know, this is just something that's always happened to other people and not to me! But it's like, the biggest blessing," she said. "I love other people's kids. I just can't imagine how much I'm going to love our little baby."

Nilsson thanked fans for their support in a video the same day.

"I want to say thank you to every single person who is wishing us well and praying for our little baby and celebrating with us," she said. "I'm actually 13 weeks now, so we've known for a while and we've seen the heartbeat and seen his little legs and arms."

Nilsson and Byrne married at Byrne's family ranch in Vista, Calif., in September 2017. Byrne's grandfather officiated the wedding ceremony.

Nilsson was a contestant on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015. She later appeared on The Bachelorette Season 11, where Kaitlyn Bristowe was chosen as the next Bachelorette.