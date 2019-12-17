Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins promised to lead WWE into the next decade by hook or by crook on Raw as he started impose his will on the red brand.

The former World Champion kicked things off on Monday by delivering marching orders to the Raw locker room as his new allies Akam and Rezar of AOP stood beside him.

Rollins said as the new leader of Raw, he will make tough decisions in the name of progress and that AOP will deal with anyone who doesn't fall in line.

Rollins ended his speech with a warning and an apology for what he had to do that night.

Rollins would reappear following a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for Rey Mysterio's United States Championship. The Gauntlet ended in controversy as Andrade took out Humberto Carrillo in the final round by slamming him into exposed concrete with a Hammerlock DDT.

Mysterio came out to assist Carrillo who left the arena on a stretcher. Rollins and AOP then confronted Mysterio for giving a steel pipe to their enemy Kevin Owens last week. The Architect, with the pipe in hand, sent AOP after Mysterio who quickly beat down the high flyer.

Rollins at first appeared to just be giving a warning but then suddenly nailed Mysterio with a Curb Stomp after pretending to leave the ring. Rollins then said that he will challenge Mysterio next week for the United States Championship.

Also on Raw, Lana asked her boyfriend Bobby Lashley to propose to her. Lashley, who had just defeated Lana's ex-husband Rusev in a tables match at TLC on Sunday, agreed to the request and got down on one knee.

Lana said yes and the couple kissed inside the ring as they celebrated their engagement.

AJ Styles took on his rival Randy Orton in the main event in a highly competitive match. Styles had asked his OC partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson not to be at ringside as he wanted to deal with The Viper himself.

Styles had targeted Orton's left leg throughout the bout which hampered his opponent. Styles went into the air to deliver the Styles Clash but Orton reversed it into an RKO to earn the three count.

Gallows and Anderson then entered the ring and attacked Orton before he received backup from the Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders who Gallows and Anderson had defeated earlier in the night.

The O.C. gained control of the brawl and sent Orton and The Viking Raiders out of the ring as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Erick Rowan defeating Dante Leon; Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka defeating Deonna Purrazzo of NXT; and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch challenging Asuka to a one-on-one match.