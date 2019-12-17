Dec. 17 (UPI) -- John Mulaney performs a musical comedy special with a group of children in the latest trailer for Netflix's John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

The clip, posted Tuesday, features the comedian in a number of skits with children aged 8 to 13 who don't quite understand the tone of the special. The kids perform choreographed dance numbers onstage and speak with Mulaney in a neighborhood-like setting.

The skits include one centered around a science project and Mulaney hosting a focus group with the kids for an animated film.

The trailer also gives a look at guest stars Annaleigh Ashford; David Byrne who is wearing a dress next to a young girl; Andre De Shields; a dancing Jake Gyllenhaal; Natasha Lyonne; Shereen Pimentel and Richard Kind.

Mulaney is a featured voice actor on Netflix's Big Mouth animated series and has hosted a number of stand-up comedy specials, including New in Town, The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous.

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, from director Rhys Thomas, is coming to Netflix on Dec. 24.