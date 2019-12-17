Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Laurie Holden, Eugene Levy

Bill Pullman attends the premiere of "Battle of the Sexes" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on September 16, 2017. The actor turns 66 on December 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao attends the press conference for launches his fitness gym in Tokyo on November 25, 2016. He turns 41 on December 17.

Laurie Holden arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27. The actor turns 50 on December 17.

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 83)

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 83)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 77)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 74)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 73)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 66)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 50)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 50)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 45)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 45)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 44)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 41)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 32)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 25)