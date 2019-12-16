Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Meghan King Edmonds is giving insight into her recent weight loss.

The 35-year-old television personality responded to concerns about her weight Sunday, agreeing with those who say she's "too thin."

Edmonds shared a photo with Aspen, her 3-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jim Edmonds, on Instagram. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star asked for understanding in the caption.

"'Eat a burger.' That's what they say. I'll be real with you: I'm too thin. But please, I deserve some grace," she wrote. "I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else."

Edmonds elaborated in a blog post on her website Sunday. She attributed her weight loss to stress from her son Hart's health issues and her divorce from Jim Edmonds.

"Within the last 5 months I have found out my son has a lifelong brain injury, my husband had a sexting relationship with another woman, my husband also betrayed me with his inappropriate relationship with a nanny, my husband filed for divorce via the tabloids, and the police questioned my fitness as a mother, I took a new job as a podcaster, and I moved into a new home in California so I can devote family time to all of my kids during Hart's therapy. Let me reiterate: all of this has happened within the last 150 days," Edmonds wrote.

Edmonds said she's "doing well" despite issues in her personal life, but agreed she is "too skinny."

"I don't like it ... But I'm not hungry. I know I should eat but I'm surviving on adrenaline but decaying on stress," the star said.

"I agree, I'm too thin. Acknowledgement is powerful and allows me to psychologically take back control. However, you hurt me when you mention it. I'm working on it. Please, sit back and watch me thrive despite my setbacks," she added.

Jim Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce in October after five years of marriage. Edmonds and Jim Edmonds have three children, daughter Aspen and 18-month-old twins Hart and Hayes.

Edmonds announced in July that Hart has periventricular leukomalacia, a type of irreversible brain damage. She gave an update in September, saying Hart has made progress in treatment since his diagnosis.