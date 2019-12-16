Famous birthdays for Dec. 16: Billy Gibbons, Miranda Otto

Krysten Ritter arrives at the Weinstein Company & Netflix 2016 Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2016. The actor turns 38 on December 16. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Billy Gibbons performs at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 7. The rocker turns 70 on December 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485

-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770

-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775

-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866

-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901

-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917

-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928

-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 81)

-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938

-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 78)

-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 73)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 70)

-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947 (age 72)

-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 56)

-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 52)

-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 35)

-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 31)

-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 26)