Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler's sidekick, dead at 63

Chelsea Handler paid tribute to her "Chelsea Lately" sidekick Chuy Bravo on social media who has died at the age of 63. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Chuy Bravo, the comedian who served as Chelsea Handler's sidekick on Chelsea Lately, has died at the age of 63.

Bravo died in Mexico City on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight and TMZ confirmed. A cause of death was not announced. His family held a service for him on Sunday where he was cremated.

Bravo was Handler's sidekick on Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014. Chelsea Lately was a late night talk show that aired on E!.

He also appeared in films such as Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Honeymooners, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, The Rundown, The Sex Trip, and Tiptoes, among others.

Handler paid tribute to Bravo on Twitter.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler said alongside photos of Bravo.

Handler had recently wished Bravo a happy birthday on Instagram. "Happy birthday Chuy, a thank you for 8 years of heavy petting," she said alongside a photo of herself with Bravo.